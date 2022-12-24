Prosecutor's Office requests Ossipenko custody extension

News
Nikolai Ossipenko.
Nikolai Ossipenko. Source: Nikolai Ossipenko campaign video
News

The Prosecutor's Office has requested that businessman Nikolai Ossipenko, who is suspected of corruption, be held in custody for a further two months, until early January.

Ossipenko was originally taken into custody for a period of two months on November 3.

Whether Viru County Court grants the request should become clear during the first half of next week.

A total of 19 people are suspected of involvement in the case, though Ossipenko is the only suspect to have so far been taken into custody.

In addition to Nikolai Ossipenko, nine members of the Kohtla-Järve City Council, five employees of the Kohtla-Järve City Administration, one member of the Narva City Administration and three employees of companies belonging to the Ossipenko family are under criminal investigation.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the criminal proceedings concern a range of offences related to bribery, influence peddling, some of which involve breaches of public procurement requirements or falsifying documents.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

jõulutunnel 2023

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:14

President Karis: You can be for peace when the war is over

13:30

Prosecutor's Office requests Ossipenko custody extension

12:30

Experts: Ukraine has to decide how best to use air defense systems

11:30

Food parcel donations can help homeless people at Christmas

10:38

Tallinn sending 20 buses to Zhytomyr region

09:58

Christmas village opens in Narva

08:58

'Superministry' cuts down on energy use but bills continue to rise

23.12

Second pillar pension funds fell in 2022

23.12

New snow leopard arrives at Tallinn Zoo

23.12

State fleet names new manager

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.12

Estonia sends mobile sauna, laundry to Ukraine

23.12

Tallinn Old Town last had this few residents after the Great Northern War

22.12

Settle in Estonia: Language study essential to make most of opportunities

23.12

Expert: Zelenskyy wanted to show that Putin has no place in world politics

23.12

Apartment sales statistics could be painting falsely optimistic picture

23.12

Peculiar credit card fraud: Customs confiscates package never ordered

23.12

Second pillar pension funds fell in 2022

23.12

New snow leopard arrives at Tallinn Zoo

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: