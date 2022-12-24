Prosecutor's Office requests Ossipenko custody extension

The Prosecutor's Office has requested that businessman Nikolai Ossipenko, who is suspected of corruption, be held in custody for a further two months, until early January.

Ossipenko was originally taken into custody for a period of two months on November 3.

Whether Viru County Court grants the request should become clear during the first half of next week.

A total of 19 people are suspected of involvement in the case, though Ossipenko is the only suspect to have so far been taken into custody.

In addition to Nikolai Ossipenko, nine members of the Kohtla-Järve City Council, five employees of the Kohtla-Järve City Administration, one member of the Narva City Administration and three employees of companies belonging to the Ossipenko family are under criminal investigation.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, the criminal proceedings concern a range of offences related to bribery, influence peddling, some of which involve breaches of public procurement requirements or falsifying documents.

