Survey: Importance of Russian media channels in Estonia dwindling

The share of non-ethnic Estonians who regard Russian media channels as important sources of information has dropped from 30 percent in May to 18 percent, a nationwide poll commissioned by the Government Office and carried out by Turu-uuringute AS revealed.

Estonian television networks remain the most important source of information for Estonians (among the top three most important sources for 70 percent of respondents), followed by Estonian news portals (61 percent).

For non-ethnic Estonians, Estonian news portals were the most important sources (47 percent), followed by social media (45 percent). Russian television networks are important for 10 percent and news portals for 11 percent of non-ethnic Estonians.

In all, 18 percent of non-ethnic Estonian residents mentioned Russian media channels as important. This figure has been falling since May, dropping from 30 percent to 24 percent in June, 22 percent in October and 18 percent in December.

Trust in news sources when it comes to the Russia-Ukraine conflict is unchanged from October, with 71 percent of people in Estonia trusting Estonian channels, 56 percent Western information, 41 percent Ukrainian sources and 8 percent Russian channels. Among ethnic Estonians, 86 percent trust Estonian channels and 70 percent Western information, while just 2 percent trust the Russian media. Trust for Estonian news on the conflict is at 39 percent among non-ethnic Estonians, while 27 percent trust Western media, 16 percent Ukrainian media and 22 percent Russian channels.

The poll, commissioned by the Government Office's strategic communication bureau, was carried out November 17-21 and polled 1,256 citizens of at least 15 years of age over the phone. Similar surveys have been held at roughly one-month intervals in the past.

--

