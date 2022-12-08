Regulator: Broadcasting TV Rain in Estonia needs to stop

The Estonian Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) said that media services providers need to remove Russian independent TV Rain (Dozhd) from their selection as it is prohibited to carry channels that lack a valid media permit.

Helen Rohtla, head of the TTJA's information society service, told ERR that the watchdog informed all known television services providers that TV Rain's air permit has been revoked.

Rohtla said that according to the Media Services Act, retransmitters can carry channels that have a broadcasting license or other authorization from their country of location.

She said that the Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) stripped TV Rain of its license on Tuesday and the decision entered into force on Thursday.

Rohtla added that because TTJA's information suggests TV Rain does not have a valid broadcasting license or other authorization since Thursday, it can no longer be shown in Estonia irrespective of its programming.

"The TTJA has issued no precepts at this time, while this can be done if services providers do not immediately remove it from their selections," she explained.

TV Rain is carried by internet and television services providers Elisa and Telia.

