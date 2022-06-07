Dozhd continues to broadcast from Latvia

Independent Russian television channel Dozhd (also known as TV Rain) will start broadcasting from Riga, Latvia, public broadcaster LSM reported on Monday. Latvia has also banned all Russia-based TV channels.

The National Electronic Media Council decided on Monday to issue a broadcasting authorization to the channel, Chairman Ivars Abolinš told news agency LETA June 6.

Dozhd will be registered in Latvia as of June 9.

The channel temporarily ceased operations in early March after Russia adopted a law on "false news" and staff left the country, LSM wrote.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Edgars Rinkevics has said Latvia is willing to host independent media from Russia and Belarus and several companies have relocated in recent months.

Latvia bans all Russia-based TV channels

NEPLP banned the distribution 80 channels registered in Russia from June 9, which were available to Latvian viewers until now.

All Russia-based TV channels are now banned in the territory of Latvia.

Abolinš told LETA that the decision was taken on the basis of the newly adopted Electronic Mass Media law amendments, which stipulate that channels registered in a country threatening the territorial integrity and independence of another country should not be operational in Latvia.

The decision will remain in force until Russia ends its war in Ukraine and returns Crimea to Ukraine.

