TV Rain editor-in-chief: Latvia's decision to shut down network absurd

News
TV Rain.
TV Rain. Source: Scanpix/LETA
News

Editor-in-Chief of TV Rain (Dozhd) Tikhon Dzyadko claims in an opinion piece published by Eesti Päevaleht that Latvia's decision to take the independent network off the air is based on false claims.

The Latvian National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) stripped Russian independent TV Rain of its license on Wednesday.

Dzyadko writes that the decision caused flashbacks from when the channel was removed from the cable networks of the Russian Federation eight and a half years ago. He adds that TV Rain will continue broadcasting on YouTube where it was 13 million monthly viewers.

The NEPLP fined TV Rain €10,000 for displaying a map in which occupied Crimea was marked as Russian territory and for calling the Russian army "our army" in a piece that mentioned how viewers could help provide recruits to the illegal invasion force with supplies and equipment, the Twitter account of the Latvian watchdog reported on December 2.

The editor-in-chief refers to the position of NEPLP, according to which the right to broadcast of TV Rain has been revoked in the context of national security and public order, as a farce and claims that TV Rain could not have shown a map depicting Crimea as part of Russia during its weather report as it has not done weather reports since 2014.

He also writes that the network promptly fired host Aleksey Korostelev following his remarks.

Korostelev was fired after he said, when promoting the station's hotline for information about Russian mobilization : "Many of the stories sent to us or to the Telegram bot are now public. We hope that we can help many service members, for example, with equipment and basic amenities at the front."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Eesti Päevaleht

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

16:14

Personal Riigikogu mandate easier to earn in bigger electoral districts

16:00

Minister of social protection: Children are doing better but feel worse

15:47

Lootsi hulk requires around half a million euros from government

15:27

One dead in rural Põlva County house fire

15:01

Kaarel Tarand: Matrossov's casting

14:51

TV Rain editor-in-chief: Latvia's decision to shut down network absurd

14:30

Song Festival Grounds architectural design competition winner announced

14:14

US deploying HIMARS platoon, infantry company to Estonia Updated

13:30

WTA picks Kanepi versus Sabalenka among most exciting rivalries of 2022

12:59

Eesti Energia starts up Auvere power plant after completing repairs

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

05.12

Estonia's rental market cooling: apartments going slower, for cheaper

07.12

State weather service issues level 1 warning as heavy snowfall continues

07.12

Estonian tabloid press celebrates 100th anniversary

07.12

Riga Old Town becoming like a ghost town

07.12

Tallinn initiates detailed planning process for new US Embassy building

07.12

Estonia revokes 'Kremlin activist' Aleksandr Kornilov's residence permit

07.12

EPL: Expat owner of property near Nursipalu zone lambasts extension plans

06.12

Authorities caution against driving Wednesday morning as snowfall continues

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: