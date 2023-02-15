Estonia's Tax and Customs Board destroys 10 million counterfeit cigarettes

News
MTA destroyed more than 10 million counterfeit cigarettes on Wednesday, February 15.
MTA destroyed more than 10 million counterfeit cigarettes on Wednesday, February 15. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

More than 10 million confiscated counterfeit cigarettes and several smaller packets containing narcotic and psychotropic substances were destroyed by the Tax and Customs Board (MTA).

The goods were crushed and then burned at the thermal power plant in Iru, Wednesday's Aktuaalne kaamera.

The majority of the cigarettes came from one criminal case, while the narcotics were seized during inspections or sent by mail and intercepted.

Last year, the MTA destroyed 15 million illegal cigarettes.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

