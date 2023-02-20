Voting information added to E-population register

Citizens eligible to vote can now find out how, where and when to cast their ballot in the upcoming Riigikogu elections in the e-voting register.

From February 20, it is possible to check if a person has been entered on to the population register electoral roll for the upcoming elections and where and when they can vote.

To do this, log on to the population register and select "My data" from the menu.

The information sheet will show which constituency a voter can vote in this year's elections, where the polling stations in that constituency are located to cast a paper ballot on the spot, and when the stations are open.

The lists for the Parliamentary elections were compiled on the basis of the data in the population register as of 3 February 2023.

The Ministry of the Interior will send an election information leaflet by email to every eligible voter by Thursday at the latest. Those whose email address is not known will receive a paper copy by post.

Advanced voting starts on Monday, Feburary 27.

