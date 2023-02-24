Gallery: Independence Day Estonian Defense Forces parade

News
Defense Forces parade, February 24, 2023.
Defense Forces parade, February 24, 2023. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Almost 900 members of the Estonian and NATO forces took part in Estonia's Independence Day parade on Friday alongside 25 pieces of military hardware.

The annual event took place on a crowd-lined Freedom Square in Tallinn at noon.

Gen. Martin Herem, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, and President Alar Karis both made speeches.

Additionally, troops and forces from NATO allies Germany, Denmark, France, the UK, and the USA participated.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:09

Gallery: Independence Day Estonian Defense Forces parade

12:59

Martin Herem: The victory of evil is unacceptable

12:20

Ursula von der Leyen: EU to jointly procure ammunition for Ukraine

10:45

Archbishop Viilma: We should not forget to live!

10:28

Kaja Kallas: We will not surrender, we will not give up

09:13

Gallery: Flag raising ceremony in Narva

08:43

Jüri Ratas: February 24 shall not be a day of terror and fear for Estonians

08:25

Ratas: We will not surrender Estonia's most important holiday to evil

08:09

Norwegian ambassador: We have no time for complacency

08:02

Gallery: Flag raising ceremony marks Estonia's 105th Independence Day

donate to ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.02

Ukraine sends captured Russian tank to Estonia

20.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

22.02

Estonian Independence Day begins with flag raising ceremony

08:02

Gallery: Flag raising ceremony marks Estonia's 105th Independence Day

23.02

Estonian Independence Day this year to be cold, snow covered

22.02

New season brings changes to e-scooter parking rules in Tartu and Tallinn

23.02

Watch live at 11 a.m.: Kallas, Stoltenberg, von der Leyen press conference

23.02

Gaps in European air forces' capacity following Cold War

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: