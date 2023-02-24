Gallery: Independence Day Estonian Defense Forces parade

Almost 900 members of the Estonian and NATO forces took part in Estonia's Independence Day parade on Friday alongside 25 pieces of military hardware.

The annual event took place on a crowd-lined Freedom Square in Tallinn at noon.

Gen. Martin Herem, commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, and President Alar Karis both made speeches.

Additionally, troops and forces from NATO allies Germany, Denmark, France, the UK, and the USA participated.

---

