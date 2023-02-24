Gallery: Guests arrive for president's Anniversary of Republic reception

President Alar Karis welcomes guests at the Estonia Theater and Concert Hall to mark the Anniversary of the Republic.

The reception to mark Estonia's 105th birthday will take place at the Estonia Theater and Concert Hall in Tallinn on February 24.

President Alar Karis and Sirje Karis will receive the guests' greetings without the ceremonial herald and over a shorter period this year.

The president's Independence Day reception was canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to the coronavirus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!