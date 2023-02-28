Election Commission tells voters to stop sharing ballot photos

The Election Commission on Tuesday reminded voters it is against the law to take and share photographs of completed ballot papers or e-voting choices. Several complaints have already been made.

"The Electoral Commission has received a number of inquiries about the taking and distribution of photographs of ballot papers. This goes against the constitutional principle of voting secrecy. Secrecy is essential for the protection of the voter — no one needs to know if, how or for whom the voter voted," said the commission's communications manager Kristi Sobak.

Sources known to ERR said the Estonian United Left Party (EÜVP) — currently polling below 1 percent -— asked its supporters to share photos of their ballot or e-vote.

The source said this is supposed to protect against election fraud.

Sobak said these calls should be ignored.

E-voters are permitted to change vote their as many times as they like until 8 p.m. on Saturday evening online or cast a paper ballot in person to override their online choice until 8 p.m. Sunday evening, she said.

Pressuring people to reveal their voting choices is against the law.

