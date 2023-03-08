Riigikogu election turnout confirmed as 63.7 percent

Turnout at last weekend's Riigikogu election was confirmed as 63.7 percent at the second obligatory recount on Tuesday, the State Electoral Office said.

At the first rerun on Monday, turnout dropped slightly to 63.5 percent.

After all the ballots were recounted it was confirmed at 63.7 percent, as reported on Sunday.

Out of a total of 966,129 eligible voters, 613,801 participated in the election.

Of these, 312,181 were cast online and 301,620 on paper.

The online total was higher at the end of voting on Saturday as overridden and duplicated ballots had not yet been removed.

Voters can submit both paper and electronic votes at Estonia's election but the paper ballot always takes priority, canceling out the digital choice.

They can also vote as many times as they like online but only the last vote is counted.

After removing spoiled ballots and duplicated votes, the total number of ballots cast was 610,299.

The final election results will be announced after all election appeals have been resolved.

