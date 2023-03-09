Cold snap forecast across Estonia in coming days

News
Snow in Tallinn
Snow in Tallinn Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The temperature will fall as low as -20 degrees (c) on Thursday night and Friday morning and is expected to stay low in the coming days.

Data from the Ministry of Enviroment shows the temperature will be between -9 degrees and -20 degrees tonight, rising to around -5 degrees during Friday daytime.

According to the forecast, the temperature on Saturday and Sunday nights will be approximately -10 degrees (c).

More snow is forecast on Sunday and Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

news in simple estonian

WRITE WITH VIKERRAADIO

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

22:00

Cold snap forecast across Estonia in coming days

20:52

Russia sanctions over 100 Baltic citizens

20:23

Gallery: Candles lit to mark Soviet bombing of Tallinn

19:15

Few Ukrainian refugees choose to relocate to Finland from Estonia

18:53

SDE chairman: Tax rises could at least be discussed

18:45

SAPTK wins court case against political scientist

18:15

Merilin Piipuu: Will new Riigikogu see local governments as part of state?

18:09

Finance ministry: Fiscal balance requires tax hikes

17:58

Supreme Court upholds fine for woman who congratulated Russian paratroopers

17:31

Paper: Same grocery haul more expensive at Tallinn than Helsinki Prisma

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks

08.03

Baltic Tours suspected of fraud by European Public Prosecutors' Office

11:53

EKRE appeals e-vote result at Supreme Court Updated

08.03

Kallas 'quite optimistic' after first coalition negotiation meeting Updated

14:44

Lawyer: Riigikogu election e-vote unconstitutional, and cannot be counted

08.03

Estonian MFA summons Georgian ambassador over 'foreign agents' bill Updated

08.03

Helme: I am arguing against Reform ministers, not EDF chief

13:07

SKA: Third-country nationals most vulnerable to human trafficking

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: