Cold snap forecast across Estonia in coming days

The temperature will fall as low as -20 degrees (c) on Thursday night and Friday morning and is expected to stay low in the coming days.

Data from the Ministry of Enviroment shows the temperature will be between -9 degrees and -20 degrees tonight, rising to around -5 degrees during Friday daytime.

According to the forecast, the temperature on Saturday and Sunday nights will be approximately -10 degrees (c).

More snow is forecast on Sunday and Monday.

