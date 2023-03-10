Meteorologist: Bitter cold March to give way to cool spring

Temperatures that plummeted to -26,3 degrees in Jõgeva County in the wee hours of Friday make March the coldest month this winter, meteorologist Taimi Paljak said. Forecasts suggest April and May will also be cooler than usual this year.

"While there are no certain correlations between months, a colder-than-usual March might mean April and May will also be cooler. Current processes are not heralding a warm spring," Paljak suggested. "May will likely be average, while there is little reason to hope for a heat wave. The second half of the month might be warmer," she added.

Paljak pointed to 2013 when a temperature of -27,4 degrees was measured on March 11. "That said, May was warmer than average that year.

The meteorologist said that March is the coldest month this winter, with the lowest temperature clocked in February -21,8, January -23,9 and December -17,1 degrees.

March cold records are from the previous century when the thermometer dropped to -28,5 degrees in Pärnu on March 15, 1888; -32,7 degrees in Narva on March 18, 1942; and -29,5 degrees in Tartu in 1968.

