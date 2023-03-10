Meteorologist: Bitter cold March to give way to cool spring

News
Winter.
Winter. Source: ERR
News

Temperatures that plummeted to -26,3 degrees in Jõgeva County in the wee hours of Friday make March the coldest month this winter, meteorologist Taimi Paljak said. Forecasts suggest April and May will also be cooler than usual this year.

"While there are no certain correlations between months, a colder-than-usual March might mean April and May will also be cooler. Current processes are not heralding a warm spring," Paljak suggested. "May will likely be average, while there is little reason to hope for a heat wave. The second half of the month might be warmer," she added.

Paljak pointed to 2013 when a temperature of -27,4 degrees was measured on March 11. "That said, May was warmer than average that year.

The meteorologist said that March is the coldest month this winter, with the lowest temperature clocked in February -21,8, January -23,9 and December -17,1 degrees.

March cold records are from the previous century when the thermometer dropped to -28,5 degrees in Pärnu on March 15, 1888; -32,7 degrees in Narva on March 18, 1942; and -29,5 degrees in Tartu in 1968.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

WRITE WITH VIKERRAADIO

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:19

High Legionella bacteria levels detected at third Tartu establishment

16:04

Research: Robots assist in gaining glimpse of life underwater

15:48

Supreme Court of Estonia rejects EKRE election complaint

15:37

Lithuania wants to raise half billion with temporary windfall tax on banks

15:00

Blondu the dog moves in with police officer who rescued her in line of duty

14:28

Ministry issues higher support for climate-compliant agricultural equipment

14:14

Kadriorg Museum showcases Finnish modernism from Estonian art collections

13:56

Farmers displeased with likely low representation in parliament, government

13:45

Statistics: Decline in industrial production slows in January

12:58

Meteorologist: Bitter cold March to give way to cool spring

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07.03

Kaja Kallas: Reform inviting Eesti 200, Social Democrats to coalition talks

09.03

EKRE appeals e-vote result at Supreme Court Updated

11:50

Paper: First Estonian loses life in Ukraine war Updated

09.03

Lawyer: Riigikogu election e-vote unconstitutional, and cannot be counted

09.03

Russia sanctions over 100 Baltic citizens

09.03

Cold snap forecast across Estonia in coming days

09.03

Paper: Same grocery haul more expensive at Tallinn than Helsinki Prisma

08.03

Baltic Tours suspected of fraud by European Public Prosecutors' Office

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: