Riigikogu gives Kaja Kallas mandate to form new government

On Wednesday, the Riigikogu voted in favor of giving Prime Minister-designate Kaja Kallas (Reform) a mandate to form a new government.

59 members of the Riigikogu voted in favor and 38 against.

Kallas had not received a mandate on Tuesday, as the day's Riigikogu session ended before a vote could be taken.

On Monday, the Reform Party, Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) signed a coalition agreement in the White Hall of the Riigikogu. Afterwards, Estonian President Alar Karis nominated Kallas as prime minister-designate.

Kallas is now expected to go to Kadriorg to meet Karis and present a list of ministers.

Mart Võrklaev (Reform), the candidate for Minister of Finance, told ETV's "Ringvaate" on Tuesday, that according to current plans, the inauguration of the incoming ministers is likely to take place next Monday.

