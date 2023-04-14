Makeup of Riigikogu committees to become clear next week

Opening session of the XV Riigikogu at which the prime minister formally tendered the resignation of the Reform-Isamaa-SDE coalition, Monday, April 10, 2023.
Opening session of the XV Riigikogu at which the prime minister formally tendered the resignation of the Reform-Isamaa-SDE coalition, Monday, April 10, 2023. Source: Government of the Republic of Estonia
The makeup of permanent Riigikogu committees and their members should be determined next week, including which standing committees will have to do without SDE and Isamaa members as the parties do not have enough seats to man all of them.

First, the size of committees will be determined based on proposals from party groups after which parties get to nominate their members.

The Riigikogu has 11 standing committees. They are the European Union Affairs Committee, Environment Committee, Cultural Affairs Committee, Rural Affairs Committee, Economic Affairs Committee, Constitutional Committee, Finance Committee, National Defense Committee, Social Affairs Committee, Foreign Affairs Committee, Legal Affairs Committee.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) has nine Riigikogu delegates, while Isamaa has eight. But since members of the European Union Affairs Committee must also serve on another standing committee, the parties will miss out on representation in just one and two committees respectively.

Isamaa leader and Riigikogu group chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder told ERR that his party will not be appointing members to the Legal Affairs Committee and Rural Affairs Committee.

SDE whip Jevgeni Ossinovski said that the Social Democrats will discuss this matter on Monday and make their decision then.

Standing committees traditionally have coalition chairmen and opposition deputy chairmen.

The Riigikogu also has the Anti-Corruption Select Committee, State Budget Select Committee and the Security Agencies Monitoring Select Committee, with the first two usually run by opposition MPs. The Riigikogu's website reads that select committees are formed to serve a specific purpose.

The parliament can also form problem or investigative committees to process individual matters.

The coalition of the XV Riigikogu has 37 delegates from the Reform Party, 14 from Eesti 200 and nine from SDE. The opposition is made up of 17 EKRE MPs, 16 from Center and eight from Isamaa.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

