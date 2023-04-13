New Riigikogu forms friendship, cooperation groups

News
Toompea Castle (Toompea loss), seat of Estonia's parliament, the Riigikogu.
Toompea Castle (Toompea loss), seat of Estonia's parliament, the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Members of the new Riigikogu have already formed seven Parliamentary Friendship Groups with countries in Europe and Asia.

The groups help the MPs communicate with other national parliaments, carry out foreign policy, and promote Estonia around the world.

The following have already been created and some existed in the last parliament.

Estonia-Hungary Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Siim Pohlak; its Deputy Chairman is Anti Poolamets. The Group is made up of Evelin Poolamets, Arvo Aller, Rain Epler, Martin Helme, Varro Vooglaid, Rene Kokk, Kert Kingo, and Jaak Valge. All the above MPs are members of EKRE.

Estonia-Finland Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Anti Poolamets (EKRE); it's Deputy Chairmen are Kadri Tali and Jaak Aab (Center). The Group is made up of Henn Põlluaas (EKRE), Leo Kunnas (EKRE), Evelin Poolamets (EKRE), Ants Frosch (EKRE), Rain Epler (EKRE), Andres Metsoja (Center), Aivar Kokk (Isamaa), Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform), Yoko Alender (Reform), and Helmen Kütt (SDE).

Estonia-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Signe Kivi (Reform); its Deputy Chairmen are Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) and Heljo Pikhof (SDE).

The Group is made up of Yoko Alender (Reform), Enn Eesmaa (Center), Andre Hanimägi (Center), Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center), Ester Karuse (Center), Tanel Kiik (Center), Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center), Lauri Laats (Center), Heljo Pikhof (SDE), Jüri Ratas (Center), Luisa Rõivas (Reform), Kersti Sarapuu (Center), Pipi-Liis Siemann (Reform), and Aleksandr Tšaplõgin (Center).

Estonia-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE). The Group is made up of Yoko Alender (Reform), Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center), Andre Hanimägi (Center), Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Center), Lauri Laats (Center), Kristen Michal (Reform), Jüri Ratas (Center), and Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200).

Estonia-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Vadim Belobrovtsev; its Deputy Chairmen are Lauri Laats and Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart. The Group is made up of Jaak Aab, Aleksei Jevgrafov, and Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski. All MPs are from the Center Party.

Estonia-Monaco Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Vadim Belobrovtsev; its Deputy Chairmen are Lauri Laats and Kristo Enn Vaga. The Group is made up of Aleksei Jevgrafov and Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart. All MPs except  Kristo Enn Vaga (Reform) are from the Center Party.

Estonia–Thailand Parliamentary Group is chaired by Mart Maastik; its other members are Aivar Kokk and Urmas Reinsalu. All three members are from Isamaa.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:59

New Riigikogu forms friendship, cooperation groups

19:45

PPA: Estonia's border is stable but Belarus' 'migration attack' is not over

18:50

airBaltic reports 74 percent revenue rise to Q1 2023

18:38

Health Board: 'Widespread' incidence of Covid and influenza in past week

18:33

Norstat: Support for Reform falls

17:30

Mining companies also pay environment costs for oil shale left underground

16:56

Employers: Government gave us an ultimatum

16:30

Local governments to be given right to overrule annual land tax hike cap

16:29

Hans Väre: Reform caught lying at elections, and it is a good thing

15:57

Kalle Laanet: Movement between Tallinn and Taipei should be two-way

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

12.04

Cars, trucks and buses to be covered by vehicle tax

12.04

Rail Baltic Estonia signs its biggest ever construction contract

08:19

Russia reports one of its jets escorted German patrol plane over Baltic

09:35

More Ukrainians arriving in Estonia than leaving

12.04

Riigikogu gives Kaja Kallas mandate to form new government Updated

11.04

Clock runs out before Kallas given Riigikogu mandate to form government

12.04

Varbla residents surprised by nuclear power plant report

12.04

Estonian security service: FSB systematically trying to recruit refugees

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: