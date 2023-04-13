New Riigikogu forms friendship, cooperation groups

Members of the new Riigikogu have already formed seven Parliamentary Friendship Groups with countries in Europe and Asia.

The groups help the MPs communicate with other national parliaments, carry out foreign policy, and promote Estonia around the world.

The following have already been created and some existed in the last parliament.

Estonia-Hungary Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Siim Pohlak; its Deputy Chairman is Anti Poolamets. The Group is made up of Evelin Poolamets, Arvo Aller, Rain Epler, Martin Helme, Varro Vooglaid, Rene Kokk, Kert Kingo, and Jaak Valge. All the above MPs are members of EKRE.

Estonia-Finland Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Anti Poolamets (EKRE); it's Deputy Chairmen are Kadri Tali and Jaak Aab (Center). The Group is made up of Henn Põlluaas (EKRE), Leo Kunnas (EKRE), Evelin Poolamets (EKRE), Ants Frosch (EKRE), Rain Epler (EKRE), Andres Metsoja (Center), Aivar Kokk (Isamaa), Pärtel-Peeter Pere (Reform), Yoko Alender (Reform), and Helmen Kütt (SDE).

Estonia-Italy Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Signe Kivi (Reform); its Deputy Chairmen are Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) and Heljo Pikhof (SDE).

The Group is made up of Yoko Alender (Reform), Enn Eesmaa (Center), Andre Hanimägi (Center), Aleksei Jevgrafov (Center), Ester Karuse (Center), Tanel Kiik (Center), Toomas Kivimägi (Reform), Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart (Center), Lauri Laats (Center), Heljo Pikhof (SDE), Jüri Ratas (Center), Luisa Rõivas (Reform), Kersti Sarapuu (Center), Pipi-Liis Siemann (Reform), and Aleksandr Tšaplõgin (Center).

Estonia-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE). The Group is made up of Yoko Alender (Reform), Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center), Andre Hanimägi (Center), Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski (Center), Lauri Laats (Center), Kristen Michal (Reform), Jüri Ratas (Center), and Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200).

Estonia-Kazakhstan Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Vadim Belobrovtsev; its Deputy Chairmen are Lauri Laats and Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart. The Group is made up of Jaak Aab, Aleksei Jevgrafov, and Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski. All MPs are from the Center Party.

Estonia-Monaco Parliamentary Friendship Group is chaired by Vadim Belobrovtsev; its Deputy Chairmen are Lauri Laats and Kristo Enn Vaga. The Group is made up of Aleksei Jevgrafov and Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart. All MPs except Kristo Enn Vaga (Reform) are from the Center Party.

Estonia–Thailand Parliamentary Group is chaired by Mart Maastik; its other members are Aivar Kokk and Urmas Reinsalu. All three members are from Isamaa.

