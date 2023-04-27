Tartu County Court appoints new lay judges

Tartu Courthouse. September 8, 2022.
Tartu Courthouse. September 8, 2022. Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
One-hundred-and-sixty new lay judges were appointed by Tartu County Court on Thursday and will participate in the justice system for the next four years.

Lay judges participate in the administration of justice in county and city courts.

In the administration of justice, they have the same rights as a judge and represent an ordinary person who views court proceedings primarily from a humane and not a legal aspect.

Lay judge Jarmo Tael said that his job as a history and social studies teacher contributed to his application.

"I found that I could improve my knowledge in this area. When we go to court with the students, we are shown the simplest court cases. But the lay judge attends hearings where there are more difficult criminal cases. So I'm hoping to have a look at that too," he told Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

