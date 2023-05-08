Gallery: Family benefits cut protest held outside Riigikogu

News
Isamaa held a protest over cuts to benefits for large families outside the Riigikogu on May 8, 2023.
Open gallery
74 photos
News

An Isamaa-organized protest against the government's cuts to large families' benefits took place outside the Riigikogu on Monday.

Members of parliament, children, and dozens of strollers gathered at Toompea this afternoon to protest against changes to the Family Benefits Act.

The new Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition plans to curb benefit rises which were green-lit less than a year ago under the last coalition, which also included Reform and SDE as well as the current opposition party Isamaa.

Under the new rules, from January 1, 2024, the allowance for families with between three and six children will fall by €200 to €450 and by the same amount to €650 for families with more than seven children.

As of July 1, legislation that gives families support until the youngest child is 19 will also be repealed. The indexation of family allowance will also be waived.

A round table held on Monday and attended by representatives from each of the parties represented in the parliament did not find a solution that pleased Isamaa, party Chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder said.

MPs were supposed to start the first reading of the amendments on Monday but had not started an hour into the session after opposition parties launched an obstruction.

Both Isamaa and Center have said it will not be easy for the government to pass the bill.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:51

Mayor: Mariupol Drama Theater graffiti sprayed in Narva is a 'provocation'

17:57

Opposition obstructs tax, benefit change amendment readings

17:28

Health Board: Until further notice, drink only boiled water in Kuressaare

17:23

Gallery: Family benefits cut protest held outside Riigikogu

16:52

Government confirms tax changes, sends bill to Riigikogu

15:51

State wants to redirect funds from wealthy municipalities to rural areas

15:38

Gallery: Snap military exercise Okas ends

15:15

Kanter: War not understood the same way as in Estonia elsewhere

14:47

Incoming climate secretary general to give up stake in company

14:01

Martin Mölder: On political discrimination

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07:38

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

06.05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

06.05

Growing interest in Finnish language as part of school curricula

08:07

Kuressaare ER head warns of stomach bug in the area

04.05

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

10:37

Swedish defense minister: Sweden should have joined NATO decades ago

06.05

Gallery: Linnahall among sites in focus on 'Teeme ära' day

06.05

Singer Alika more nervous about Eurovision result, than performance

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: