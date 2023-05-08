Opposition obstructs tax, benefit change amendment readings

News
Tanel Kiik in the Riigikogu.
Tanel Kiik in the Riigikogu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Opposition parties Center, EKRE, and Isamaa are obstructing the passing of amendments to bills that will increase taxes and reduce benefits. This is the largest obstruction to have happened in the Riigikogu so far, MPs say.

MPs are delaying the work of the Riigikogu by asking questions and suspending the agenda. The Riigikogu session can last until midnight at the latest.

On Monday, the government confirmed its plans to raise taxes and sent the amendments to the parliament. The coalition plans to raise taxes over the coming years, including VAT and excise duties. It will also raise the tax-free minimum income level for all workers but cut benefits to large families by €200.

But opposition parties are trying to block the legislation.

"The opposition parties in the Riigikogu oppose cuts to family allowances and the tax package that the government hopes to push through parliament as a single bill. In these difficult times, in the midst of demographic decline, it is unacceptable to save money at the expense of families and to channel it, through tax changes, to the section of the population that can manage well for itself," said the Center Party's Tanel Kiik.

"Members of the Riigikogu have prepared a lot of questions and bills and take the opportunity to present them for two minutes at the podium. We will do this for as long as it takes," said Kiik.

Reports and draft laws can be presented in an unlimited number and collectively, he said.

"Our aim is for the government to come to its senses and stop the plan to cut family benefits and review the tax package that taxes low- and middle-wage earners and leaves more money in the hands of people earning above average wages. These are the expectations for the government," Kiik said.

It will likely not be possible to approve the parliament's agenda this week.

"In the event that the Riigikogu's weekly agenda is not approved, a meeting of the Riigikogu's Council must be held. Then it will be possible to exchange ideas on how to break the deadlock," the member of parliament said.

He said the government had no interest in holding a debate on the issue. 

"Not enough time has been left for feedback and the Excel spreadsheets are already ready," added Kiik.

Opposition parties have never organized an obstruction of this size before, Kiik said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Madis Hindre, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:51

Mayor: Mariupol Drama Theater graffiti sprayed in Narva is a 'provocation'

17:57

Opposition obstructs tax, benefit change amendment readings

17:28

Health Board: Until further notice, drink only boiled water in Kuressaare

17:23

Gallery: Family benefits cut protest held outside Riigikogu

16:52

Government confirms tax changes, sends bill to Riigikogu

15:51

State wants to redirect funds from wealthy municipalities to rural areas

15:38

Gallery: Snap military exercise Okas ends

15:15

Kanter: War not understood the same way as in Estonia elsewhere

14:47

Incoming climate secretary general to give up stake in company

14:01

Martin Mölder: On political discrimination

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

07:38

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

06.05

Slovak national arrested in Russia after swimming across Narva River

06.05

Growing interest in Finnish language as part of school curricula

08:07

Kuressaare ER head warns of stomach bug in the area

04.05

Estonia's marriage equality bill completed and awaiting feedback

10:37

Swedish defense minister: Sweden should have joined NATO decades ago

06.05

Gallery: Linnahall among sites in focus on 'Teeme ära' day

06.05

Singer Alika more nervous about Eurovision result, than performance

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: