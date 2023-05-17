Riigikogu issues support statement for Ukraine's NATO membership

The protest for Ukraine drew thousands of people to Freedom Square on February 26, 2022.
The protest for Ukraine drew thousands of people to Freedom Square on February 26, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A statement supporting Ukraine's bid to join NATO passed with 92 votes in the Riigikogu on Wednesday.

MPs wrote that joining the alliance is the only way to ensure a rules-based world order, lasting peace, and the security of the democratic countries of Europe.

The Riigikogu proceeds from the goal set by NATO member states at the Bucharest Summit in 2008 that Ukraine will join the alliance, and takes into account the application for accession to NATO submitted by the Government of Ukraine last year.

Ukraine submitted its official application to join NATO on September 30, 2022.

Estonia, together with other Baltic States, supports Ukraine and considers it necessary to plan concrete steps for Ukraine's accession to the organization at NATO Summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.

Since January 2022, the Riigikogu has adopted five statements and one communication to condemn Russia's activities and to express support to Ukraine. 

--

Editor: Helen Wright

