95 Riigikogu members sign statement supporting Ukraine's NATO membership

News
Session Hall at the Riigikogu.
Session Hall at the Riigikogu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Ninety-five MPs submitted a draft statement of support for Ukraine's NATO aspirations saying it is the only way to "ensure the rules-based world order, lasting peace and the security of the democratic countries of Europe".

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Marko Mihkelson (Reform) on Wednesday submitted the draft. Six members did not support the statement.

In the document, the Riigikogu expressed its determination to reinforce the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states in Europe and to achieve a lasting peace.

Members agreed the only way this is possible with Ukraine's victory over the Russian Federation.

Additionally, members share the conviction that spheres of influence politics continue to pose a threat to Europe's security.

Members agreed to work from the goal set by NATO members in 2008 that Ukraine will join the alliance in the future.

Estonia wants concrete steps to be taken at NATO's Vilnius Summit in July.

The Foreign Affairs Committee will discuss sending the draft statement for debate and voting in the plenary assembly at its Thursday sitting.

Since February 2022, the Riigikogu has adopted six statements to condemn Russia's activities and to express support to Ukraine. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

20:42

95 Riigikogu members sign statement supporting Ukraine's NATO membership

20:18

Freight traffic traveling to Russia continues to struggle

19:22

Estonian politicians split over EU majority voting discussions

18:01

Vladimir Svet: City cannot prevent temporary closure of Liivalaia tänav

17:15

Kallas: I would prefer to see more redistribution of local government funds

16:30

Tallinn Mayor: 'Critical' traffic situation to last at least to year end

15:46

Gallery: Former president Arnold Rüütel celebrates his 95th birthday

15:46

TLT: Tallinn roadworks behind public transport delays of up to half-an-hour

15:01

Expenses for Estonian leaders' overseas trips sometimes covered by hosts

14:15

ISS chief on Russia's stage near Narva: It's okay, let people feel good

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

09.05

Narva Museum hangs poster facing Russia depicting Putin as war criminal Updated

09.05

Crowds gather in Narva to watch Victory Day concert on Russia's border

08.05

Juškin: Russia to become a dictatorship after Ukraine loss

09.05

Majority of Estonian residents support same-sex marriage

09.05

Estonian prosecution launches criminal proceedings in Slava Ukraini case

09.05

Another major Tallinn transport infrastructure project starts early summer

12:28

Supervisory board recalls Slava Ukraini manager Johanna-Maria Lehtme Updated

09.05

Vandals deface three memorials in Ida-Viru County

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: