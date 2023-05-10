95 Riigikogu members sign statement supporting Ukraine's NATO membership

Ninety-five MPs submitted a draft statement of support for Ukraine's NATO aspirations saying it is the only way to "ensure the rules-based world order, lasting peace and the security of the democratic countries of Europe".

Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu Marko Mihkelson (Reform) on Wednesday submitted the draft. Six members did not support the statement.

In the document, the Riigikogu expressed its determination to reinforce the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states in Europe and to achieve a lasting peace.

Members agreed the only way this is possible with Ukraine's victory over the Russian Federation.

Additionally, members share the conviction that spheres of influence politics continue to pose a threat to Europe's security.

Members agreed to work from the goal set by NATO members in 2008 that Ukraine will join the alliance in the future.

Estonia wants concrete steps to be taken at NATO's Vilnius Summit in July.

The Foreign Affairs Committee will discuss sending the draft statement for debate and voting in the plenary assembly at its Thursday sitting.

Since February 2022, the Riigikogu has adopted six statements to condemn Russia's activities and to express support to Ukraine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!