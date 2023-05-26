Watch again: Press conference with Olaf Scholz, Baltic prime ministers

News
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Tallinn.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is on an official visit to Estonia today, Friday, and will be giving a joint press conference with the heads of government of all three Baltic States.

The press conference will be in English and in German, and ERR News will be live-linking to the event, starting 6.20 p.m. Estonian time.

Chancellor Scholz will be joined by the prime ministers of Latvia and Lithuania, Krišjānis Kariņš and Ingrida Šimonytė, and by Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

The press conference is viewable by clicking the video player above.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

