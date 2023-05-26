Gallery: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Tallinn for a visit

On Friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Tallinn for a visit.

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė also arrived for the visit.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will meet Scholz, and there will also be a joint working dinner and press conference with the heads of government of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany.

--

