Gallery: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Tallinn for a visit
On Friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in Tallinn for a visit.
Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė also arrived for the visit.
Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) will meet Scholz, and there will also be a joint working dinner and press conference with the heads of government of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Germany.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Kristina Kersa