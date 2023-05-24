German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on official visit to Estonia Friday

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is to visit Estonia on Friday, where he will meet with all three Baltic prime ministers.

The official visit will see Scholz joined by the prime minister of Latvia, Krišjānis Kariņš, and of Lithuania, Ingrida Šimonytė, while all three will give a joint press conference, together with Estonia's head of government, Kaja Kallas.

ERR will be carrying the live-linked press conference, which starts quite late on Friday, from 6.40 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!