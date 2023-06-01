New Latvian president to make first official foreign visit to Estonia

Edgars Rinkevics
Edgars Rinkevics Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Newly elected Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics will visit Estonia on his first official foreign trip abroad, public broadcaster LSM reported.

Rinkevics, who was elected on Wednesday (May 31), told Latvian Television he would stick with tradition and visit Estonia on his first official trip.

He is also planning to travel to Lithuania and Poland this summer, LSM wrote.

The longterm foreign minister will replace current President Egils Levits, whose four-year term ends on July 8.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: LSM

