More people support training area expansions than oppose

A survey commissioned by the Government Office and carried out by pollster Turu-uuringute AS found that 49 percent of Estonians support military training area expansions while 45 percent are against.

Asked whether it is important to expand the Estonian Defense Forces' training areas in the new security situation, 24 percent of respondents completely agreed and 25 percent rather agreed.

23 percent are completely against military training area expansions, while 22 percent are rather against. 6 percent of respondents did not feel strongly either way.

Support (completely plus rather) for expansion came to 62 percent among ethnic Estonians, with 33 percent opposed.

These figures were 22 percent for and 69 percent against among non-ethnic Estonians.

Supporters of military training area expansions are more numerous in the 15-24 and 75+ age groups, as well as among people making relatively more money.

It is often opposed by 50-64-year-olds living in Northeastern Estonia who are unemployed or only have a modest income.

The poll was carried out May 18-22, with 1,256 people of at least 15 years of age questioned.

