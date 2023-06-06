More people support training area expansions than oppose

News
Soodla military training area.
Soodla military training area. Source: EDF
News

A survey commissioned by the Government Office and carried out by pollster Turu-uuringute AS found that 49 percent of Estonians support military training area expansions while 45 percent are against.

Asked whether it is important to expand the Estonian Defense Forces' training areas in the new security situation, 24 percent of respondents completely agreed and 25 percent rather agreed.

23 percent are completely against military training area expansions, while 22 percent are rather against. 6 percent of respondents did not feel strongly either way.

Support (completely plus rather) for expansion came to 62 percent among ethnic Estonians, with 33 percent opposed.

These figures were 22 percent for and 69 percent against among non-ethnic Estonians.

Supporters of military training area expansions are more numerous in the 15-24 and 75+ age groups, as well as among people making relatively more money.

It is often opposed by 50-64-year-olds living in Northeastern Estonia who are unemployed or only have a modest income.

The poll was carried out May 18-22, with 1,256 people of at least 15 years of age questioned.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:25

Minister reduces Raudsepp's undersecretary for arts position

16:43

Tallinn police orchestra brought in €50,000 in income last year

16:09

More people support training area expansions than oppose

15:30

Estonian men's head coach Häberli names 25-man squad for Euro qualifiers

14:53

Former MP proposes setting up think tanks for political parties

14:53

Estonia donating €80,000 to UN Palestine refugees agency

14:18

Saks: Kakhovka dam breach suggests Russia wants to withdraw from region

14:01

EDF chief: I would sooner take 300 men like Gideon than close the border

13:50

Rakvere announces tender for construction of Arvo Pärt Music House

13:12

Dogs in Tartu now required to be on leashes in public space

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

04.06

Baltic Sea major naval exercise brings 50 NATO vessels to Estonia

05.06

Russia begins Baltic Sea naval drills one day after NATO

05.06

Kaja Kallas opens Estonian Embassy and Business Hub in Singapore

02.06

Omniva issues new stamp to commemorate Finland joining NATO

12:30

Bolt increases drivers' commission and raises customer prices

04.06

Estonia's first LGBT+ poetry slam to take place in Tallinn

14:18

Saks: Kakhovka dam breach suggests Russia wants to withdraw from region

05.06

Riigikogu likely to continue working after Midsummer Day

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: