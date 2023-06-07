Nursipalu expansion bill passes second Riigikogu reading

The Riigikogu on Wednesday passed the second reading of a bill that will allow for the quick expansion of the Nursipalu military training ground in south Estonia.

An attempt to stall the process was rejected by MPs and the final reading will now take place on June 14.

The draft lays out the legal framework for the rapid expansion of the training ground which is needed to increase Estonia's defense capabilities. It will also allow the development to skip the usual planning procedures.

Delaying the process is a risk to national defense, the government believes.

