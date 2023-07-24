New Nursipalu local government compensation payments start at end of 2023

Local governments near and within the boundary of the expanded Nursipalu military training ground will start receiving additional compensation at the end of the year.

Currently, targeted compensation is paid by the Ministry of Defense to municipalities that fall within the borders of the training ground in Võru County, south Estonia.

Elari Kalmaru, training area portfolio manager and the Center for Defense Investment, told ERR: "At the end of May, the government backed a package of compensatory measures proposed by the Minister of Defense for the development of training fields, which is larger, more permanent and concerns more municipalities than the current support measure. In total, the amount to be paid to municipalities will increase by more than €1 million each year, from €292,000 to €1.35 million."

Kalmaru said the first payments according to the new model will be made at the end of the year.

The compensation scheme will also include municipal governments close to Estonia's other training fields.

These will be Alutagus, Anija, Antsla, Kadrina, Kiili, Kuusalu, Lääne-Harju, Rõuge, Saarde, Saku, Tapa, Toila and Võru municipalities. As well as, Narva-Jõesuu, Pärnu and Võru cities.

So far, no payments have yet been made for the acquisition of private properties.

Offers made to residents will be higher than market value, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said last month.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!