Pevkur: Nursipalu offers will be much higher than market prices

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said that the government intends to spend €40 to €50 million on acquiring the Nursipalu land and the offers to residents will be significantly higher than the buildings' current market value.

Pevkur said at a government press conference that professional real estate appraisers will estimate the buyout value of the Nursipalu properties, after which the state's Centre for Defense Investment will make individual offers.

"Most importantly, we will make up for the recovery value. I have consistently said that we will compensate for the recovery value. This is especially the case for residential buildings," Pevkur said.

He said that offers will be made to people based on evaluations by real estate appraisers, so that they could acquire residential properties that are as equivalent as possible.

"If they want monetary compensation, they are free to choose so. However, looking at the initial evaluation reports, the offers will be extremely dignified. The prices are many times, if not tens of times, the market value," Pevkur said.

In the coming years, Võru County will receive nearly €200 million in defense investments, which, according to Pevkur, is the largest investment in a single county in the recent past.

"Yes, there will be public procurement. And I am not expecting local businesses losing out on contracts; local companies will get jobs and so will local people," he said.

Minister said that not only Estonia, but also our neighbors Finland, Latvia and Lithuania are planning new training grounds. Regarding Latvia and Lithuania, he said their training sites will be three times the size of Nursipalu.

