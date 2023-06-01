Pevkur: Nursipalu offers will be much higher than market prices

News
Hanno Pevkur.
Hanno Pevkur. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said that the government intends to spend €40 to €50 million on acquiring the Nursipalu land and the offers to residents will be significantly higher than the buildings' current market value.

Pevkur said at a government press conference that professional real estate appraisers will estimate the buyout value of the Nursipalu properties, after which the state's Centre for Defense Investment will make individual offers.

"Most importantly, we will make up for the recovery value. I have consistently said that we will compensate for the recovery value. This is especially the case for residential buildings," Pevkur said.

He said that offers will be made to people based on evaluations by real estate appraisers, so that they could acquire residential properties that are as equivalent as possible.

"If they want monetary compensation, they are free to choose so. However, looking at the initial evaluation reports, the offers will be extremely dignified. The prices are many times, if not tens of times, the market value," Pevkur said.

In the coming years, Võru County will receive nearly €200 million in defense investments, which, according to Pevkur, is the largest investment in a single county in the recent past.

"Yes, there will be public procurement. And I am not expecting local businesses losing out on contracts; local companies will get jobs and so will local people," he said.

Minister said that not only Estonia, but also our neighbors Finland, Latvia and Lithuania are planning new training grounds. Regarding Latvia and Lithuania, he said their training sites will be three times the size of Nursipalu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

17:08

Slava Ukraini audit to be finished next week at the latest

16:59

May in grocery stores: Prices continue to climb

16:32

May was one of the driest months in Estonian history, summer to be pleasant

16:14

Lutherans try to take ownership of former Estonian church near Petseri

16:02

Pevkur: Nursipalu offers will be much higher than market prices

15:44

Aseri brick factory to shut down production line in the wake of Ukraine war Updated

15:34

Minister of Justice sends whistleblower draft bill for approval

15:32

Water quality issues at one beach in run-up to bathing season

15:00

Legal expert: Keeping suspicions quiet would restrict prosecution and media

14:22

Eesti 200 falls below SDE in past week's support rating

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

31.05

Kallas: I'm unlikely to be NATO leader because I'm from the eastern flank

31.05

Defense to be taught in 40 Estonian schools for first time this fall

05:35

Weather in Estonia changeable over the coming weekend

08:35

Estonia's leaders congratulate Edgars Rinkevičs as new Latvian president Updated

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

30.05

Warships arrive in Tallinn for NATO's Baltops naval exercise

31.05

Hent Kalmo: Cold War on the River Narva

31.05

Nuclear waste disposal site could be built next to power plant

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: