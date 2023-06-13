Riigikogu confirms ERR Supervisory Board line-up

News
ERR Supervisory Board Riigikogu members, clockwise from top left, Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200), Valdo Randpere (Reform), Priit Sibul (Isamaa), Varro Vooglaid (EKRE), Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), Tõnis Mölder (Center).
ERR Supervisory Board Riigikogu members, clockwise from top left, Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200), Valdo Randpere (Reform), Priit Sibul (Isamaa), Varro Vooglaid (EKRE), Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), Tõnis Mölder (Center). Source: Ken Mürk/Priit Mürk/Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The six new political members of public broadcaster ERR's Supervisory Board have been confirmed following a Riigikogu vote Monday.

Like many larger public and state bodies, ERR has a supervisory board (Nõukogu) distinct from the management board, with members serving set terms – in the case of ERR the politicians' terms last the duration of that Riigikogu's composition, ie. five years.

Seventy-three MPs at the 101-seat Riigikogu voted in favor of the nominations proposal on Monday, as put forward by the Riigikogu Culture Committee, meaning the board is approved.

The new ERR Supervisory Board composition is: Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), Tõnis Mölder (Center), Valdo Randpere (Reform), Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200), Priit Sibul (Isamaa) and Varro Vooglaiu (EKRE), to be joined by independent experts Peeter Espak, Viktor Trasberg and Sulev Valner, along with board chair Rein Veidemann.

The vote did not concern Espak, Trasber, Valner or Veidemann, who have five-year terms; only the candidates put forward by the six parties represented at the Riigikogu.

For reasons of balance, ERR must have one Riigikogu member sitting on the supervisory board per represented party. Since the last Riigikogu comprised only five parties, the same number of MPs sat on the supervisory board, while that number has risen to six with the entry of Eesti 200 into office.

If an MP steps down from the post before their term ends, their party will nominate a replacement.

ERR was formed in 2007 by legislative act, from a merger of ETV and Estonian Radio. The English-language page will turn 13 in August.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

10:20

Statistics: Services exports, imports both up in first quarter 2023

10:09

Pop art museum opens its doors in Tallinn

10:07

Kohtla-Järve city government to lay off 20, more likely to follow

10:01

Expert on Ukraine situation: Nothing to celebrate just yet

09:56

Half of students fail basic school mathematics exam in many schools

09:29

Ukrainian parliamentary delegation on official visit to Estonia this week

09:00

Daily: Politicians criticize Riisalo decision to miss Expo 2025

08:52

Riigikogu confirms ERR Supervisory Board line-up

08:45

Anett Kontaveit top ranked Estonian tennis player once again

08:40

Wildfire leads to closure of section of highway near Pärnu

donate to ukraine

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: