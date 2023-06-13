Riigikogu confirms ERR Supervisory Board line-up

The six new political members of public broadcaster ERR's Supervisory Board have been confirmed following a Riigikogu vote Monday.

Like many larger public and state bodies, ERR has a supervisory board (Nõukogu) distinct from the management board, with members serving set terms – in the case of ERR the politicians' terms last the duration of that Riigikogu's composition, ie. five years.

Seventy-three MPs at the 101-seat Riigikogu voted in favor of the nominations proposal on Monday, as put forward by the Riigikogu Culture Committee, meaning the board is approved.

The new ERR Supervisory Board composition is: Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), Tõnis Mölder (Center), Valdo Randpere (Reform), Marek Reinaas (Eesti 200), Priit Sibul (Isamaa) and Varro Vooglaiu (EKRE), to be joined by independent experts Peeter Espak, Viktor Trasberg and Sulev Valner, along with board chair Rein Veidemann.

The vote did not concern Espak, Trasber, Valner or Veidemann, who have five-year terms; only the candidates put forward by the six parties represented at the Riigikogu.

For reasons of balance, ERR must have one Riigikogu member sitting on the supervisory board per represented party. Since the last Riigikogu comprised only five parties, the same number of MPs sat on the supervisory board, while that number has risen to six with the entry of Eesti 200 into office.

If an MP steps down from the post before their term ends, their party will nominate a replacement.

ERR was formed in 2007 by legislative act, from a merger of ETV and Estonian Radio. The English-language page will turn 13 in August.

