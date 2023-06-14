Riigikogu continues deliberating bills tied to confidence votes Wednesday

The Riigikogu's main chamber (photo taken during the XIV Riigikogu composition).
The Riigikogu's main chamber (photo taken during the XIV Riigikogu composition). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The second reading of amendments to the Family Act to introduce same-sex marriage continues in the Riigikogu on Wednesday since the parliament failed to pass it Monday or Tuesday. The sitting started at 2 p.m. and could run until Thursday morning due to filibustering from the opposition.

The Wednesday agenda also includes the second readings of amendments to the Income Tax Act, Social Welfare Act and the Income Tax Act, as well as MPs' questions concerning the necessity of family benefits, treacherous slashing of large family benefits and fiscal deficit, with PM Kaja Kallas summoned.

The oath of office of Supreme Court Judge Margit Vutt and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Villu Kõve's overview of the organization of courts in Estonia also moved from Tuesday to the Wednesday agenda, as well as the readings of a few other bills.

Editor: Marcus Turovski



