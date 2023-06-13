Riigikogu debate on Family Benefits Act postponed to Wednesday

On Tuesday, the Riigikogu continued proceedings on the draft Family Benefits Act, which has been tied to a vote of confidence in the government, after they were adjourned at midnight on Monday. Tuesday's session also ended before a vote could be taken, with the debate now postponed until Wednesday.

Tuesday's session took an hour and a half to implement. At 11.30 a.m., Riigikogu Vice President Toomas Kivimägi (Eesti 200) and Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) proposed a vote to close the debate, with 53 MPs voting in favor.

Only then did the Riigikogu return to debating amendments to the Family Benefits Act.

The Reform Party proposed extending the session by up to an hour. While the proposal was supported by 56 Riigikogu MPs, this was short of the two thirds needed to do so.

With the draft amendment to the Family Benefits Act, the government wants to reduce benefits for families with children.

The initial bill was agreed by the previous coalition less than a year ago.

According to the draft, from January 1, 2024, the amount of financial support provided to large families will be €450 per month for those with three to six children and €650 a month for those with seven or more children.

On June 8, the government decided to tie the proposed changes to the Family Benefits Act and its new tax package to a vote of confidence in the Riigikogu ahead of its second reading.

