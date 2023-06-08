Government ties family benefits law, tax package to a vote of confidence

Thursday, the government decided to tie down the changes to the Family Benefits Act and the new tax package to a vote of confidence in the Riigikogu.

The Finance Committee received amendments to four tax regulations last week, with the most recent package being sent to the Social Affairs Committee, which deals with family benefits.

To obstruct tax increases and cuts to family benefits, the opposition parties have proposed about 1,500 amendments to the three bills they oppose.

The spring session of the Riigikogu concludes on June 15, but opposition parties do not expect the current bills to be passed by that date. Work is likely to continue and there will be further extraordinary sittings.

The Riigikogu is expected to approve a law on family benefits, tax package and legislation implementing laws on same-sex marriage and cohabitation during the spring session.`

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!