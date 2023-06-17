Supreme Court upholds Sergei Seredenko ruling

News
Sergei Seredenko in the ETV+ studios.
Sergei Seredenko in the ETV+ studios. Source: ERR
News

The Supreme Court finds the punishment of a pro-Kremlin political activist was justified, does not go against the Constitution, and does not represent 'censorship.' The case has also created interest on the role of the Internal Security Service (ISS) in providing evidence, given this evidence could not in its entirety be viewed by the defendant in the case.

The 2022 conviction of Sergei Seredenko was upheld by the Tartu-based Suprem Court's criminal chamber on Friday.

Seredenko, heavily involved in the "Immortal Regiment" pro-Kremlin organization, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for actions against the Estonian state

The court disagreed with the defense counsel's position that the penal norms on which the charges are based are unconstitutional. 

The court noted that the defense of Estonia's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and the constitutional order are weighty constitutional values ​​which can provide a legitimate basis for restricting freedom of expression. 

The defense counsel's claims that Estonia has declared zero tolerance on the criticism of state institutions, and that that thie represents censorship, are not to be taken seriously.  

Leading state prosecutor Taavi Pern reiterated that the Supreme Court with its decision fully condemned the actions against the Republic of Estonia, committed by Seredenko.

"In Estonia, cooperating with foreign intelligence agencies and individuals working for them, is forbidden, as is supporting their activities in any way. It is against the law to create a relationship harmful to the state, since it harms Estonia's security. All three levels of courts have reached the same conclusion," Pern said.

Pern stressed that the security of Estonia is not only threatened by physical attack, but also by non-violent actions, as hinted by the long prison sentences meted out in such cases.

'The Supreme Court in its decision touched at length on the use of information which has been collected by the Internal Security Service (ISS) in a criminal case,. 

In the Seredenko case, among other aspects, two acquired information was used as evidence in summary, but a large part of the base information was not included criminal case file, since it derived from classified state secrets.

The court emphasized that, in general, the accused and their defense attorney should be able to see the evidence in question, but exceptions are allowed for, for instance due to witness protection issues or, as here in the case of national security.

The court must still be able to verify which interest outweighs the need to ensure the right of defense when barring defense counsel from viewing evidence.

Moreover, if the equivalent information could be gathered via normal criminal procedure procedures, then this should be done. 

The dual competence of the ISS both as a security agency and an investigation and surveillance agency may not be used to artificially curb a defendants' access to information that he or she could otherwise have seen in the course of the case, if this would have been processed by another investigative agency. 

The county court which passed the original sentence refuted the defense claim that Seredenko had acted as an independent researcher or lawyer. Seredenko worked closely with Russian state institutions and organizations and was often prescribed the topic, content and tone of the articles, the first tier court found. 

This meant it constituted commissioned work to order, not independent expertise or analysis. Furthermore, Seredenko was clearly engaged in promoting the image of a so-called Russian world, and not in protecting the rights of individuals against supposed arbitrariness on the part of the Estonian state.

Seredenko's activities covered the period 2009-2021.

According to the indictment, Seredenko participated in Russian influence activities, preparing and publishing articles supporting Russia's foreign and security policy goals based on instructions received from that country's authorities, which were intended to divide Estonian society and discredit its state institutions.

He also took part in the events relating to influence activities and helped plan their activities. 

In addition, he collected and transmitted information of interest to Russia about what was happening within Estonian society and politics, the court found.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

18:50

Estonian fencer Nelli Differt takes European Championship bronze

18:06

Alika releases Estonian-language version of latest single

17:48

Taltech, Unicorn Squad in initiative to get more girls into tech education

17:43

Estonian Ministry of Finance launches euro-commercial paper notes

17:38

Riigikogu EU affairs committee: Estonia should decide for itself on mining

17:34

Ministry chief: We will go on raising the cost of the war to Russia

16:59

Estonian navy to hold family-friendly open day

16:46

Poor strawberry season may lead to surge in sales fraud

16:41

Destructive ash tree pest may spread from Russia to Estonia

16:31

State plans to make Tallinn Old Town heritage protection more flexible

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

11:46

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

16.06

European Union grants Estonia nearly €1 billion in support

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

13:11

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

16.06

NATO to deploy anti-aircraft forces to alliance's eastern flank

09:23

Gallery: Rock legends Scorpions touch down in Tallinn

16.06

Pevkur: NATO would fight Russia from first meter under new defense plans

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: