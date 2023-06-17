Supreme Court part-annuls Gerli Mutso China spying conviction

News
The Supreme Court in Tartu.
The Supreme Court in Tartu. Source: Silver Gutmann/riigikohus
News

The Supreme Court has partly annulled a guilty verdict handed to an Estonian woman involved in espionage on behalf of the People's Republic of China, though the prison sentence handed to her remains unchanged.

Gerli Mutso was convicted of espionage on behalf of a foreign state just over a year ago, and was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years' prison time as a result.

While this sentence remains in effect, the Supreme Court's criminal chamber part-overturned Mutso's conviction, on the grounds of the period of time during which she collaborated with PRC intelligence beginning before a 2019 amendment to the Penal Code.

Previously, only acts on the part of Estonian citizens which directly threatened the independence and sovereignty of the country, ie. were aimed at that sovereignty being lost to a foreign country, were punishable.

The 2019 change broadened the scope of the offense, to include relations with foreign states which threaten Estonia's security in general, and/or which involve transmitting non-classified information to said state.

The Supreme Court found that Mutso knowingly cooperated with Chinese military intelligence for her own gain, which clearly harmed Estonia's security interests, but did not endanger Estonia's independence and territorial integrity, as per the benchmark up to 2019.

The court established that the wider goal of Chinese military intelligence was to gain access classified NATO information, with Mutso acting as their "sales representative," making of interest to her persons who had clearance access to state information, both Estonian and that of other countries, and those who had contact with NATO subordinates as part of their work.

In addition to being convicted of crimes against the state in June last year, the first-tier county court had also found her guilty of handling small quantities of illicit narcotics.

The eight-and-a-half-year sentence meted out to her was upheld by the second-tier circuit.

The prosecution had charged Mutso, 43, with working for the PRC's military intelligence between 2016 and 2020.Her task was to amass maritime, environmental and cyber security-related information about Estonia, the Baltic Sea region nd also the Arctic region.

With regard to the maritime aspect, Mutso managed to lure marine scientist Tarmo Kõuts into her espionage ring, and also attempted to do so with a high-ranking military officer.

Kõuts had been professionally involved in NATO countries' defense capability development projects.

With the June 2022 judgment, Mutso was also ordered to return the €21,607.52 she received as illegal proceeds in the course of her espionage activities, and to pay an additional €2,649 in costs.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

12:49

Children's summer camps remain popular despite hike in prices

12:37

Fledgling political party in Estonia wants more neutral stance on Russia

11:46

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

11:26

Rescue Board to decide next week on temporary midsummer fire ban lift

11:02

Shipbuilder BWB gets offshore wind farm boon

10:42

Three-week foreign trip means Reform MP to miss government confidence vote

10:03

Supreme Court part-annuls Gerli Mutso China spying conviction

09:23

Gallery: Rock legends Scorpions touch down in Tallinn

16.06

Estonia wants to continue using biomethane in buses after 2030

16.06

Elering: Lithuania speeding up desynchronization process breaches agreement

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

16.06

European Union grants Estonia nearly €1 billion in support

16.06

Pevkur: NATO would fight Russia from first meter under new defense plans

16.06

Gyroplane accident claims pilot's life in Harju County

15.06

Russia releases Estonian PPA logistics workers detained on Tuesday

16.06

NATO to deploy anti-aircraft forces to alliance's eastern flank

16.06

Tank battalion and surveillance left out of Estonia's national defense plan

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: