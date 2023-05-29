Supreme Court wants government to respond to opposition's appeal

News
Supreme Court of Estonia in Tartu.
Supreme Court of Estonia in Tartu. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Constitutional Review Chamber of the Supreme Court determined on Monday, in response to a complaint filed by the opposition, that the positions of the government, the Riigikogu and the Chancellor of Justice will be sought, with a deadline set by next Monday.

After considering all the arguments, the Supreme Court will rehear the case and then determine the date of judgment publication.

As of Monday, the Supreme Court had not yet taken a ruling on whether or not the text of the appeal should be made public.

Last Thursday evening, a complaint signed by 38 Riigikogu members from the Isamaa, Center and EKRE parliamentary parties was filed with the Supreme Court.

The complainants seek the annulment of May 15 and 16 decisions of the Riigikogu, which banned the submission of procedural queries regarding the adoption of the agenda and the referral of proposed motions. They argue that these decisions were unlawful.

Monday evening, the Constitutional Review Chamber of the Supreme Court convened an organizational meeting at which the new timeline for the resolution of the appeal is established.

The opposition's appeal has been signed by Martin Helme, Mart Helme, Helle-Moonika Helme, Arvo Aller, Ants Frosch, Rene Kokk, Anti Poolamets, Evelin Poolamets, Henn Põlluaas, Varro Vooglaid, Rain Epler, Kalle Grünthal, Kert Kingo, Siim Pohlak, Jaak Valge, Jaak Aab, Vadim Belobrovtsev, Enn Eesmaa, Andre Hanimägi, Alexei Yevgrafov, Jaanus Karilaid, Ester Karuse, Tanel Kiik, Andrei Korobeinik, Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart, Lauri Laats, Tõnis Mölder, Jüri Ratas, Kersti Sarapuu, Aleksandr Chaplygin, Aivar Kokk, Tõnis Lukas, Mart Maasik, Andres Metsoja, Urmas Reinsalu, Helir-Valdor Seeder, Priit Sibul and Riina Solman.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

29.05

Film critic: 'Ulenspiegel' has all the elements audiences want

29.05

Minister of Justice Laanet wants to end legal assistance treaty with Russia

29.05

Supreme Court wants government to respond to opposition's appeal

29.05

Government could tie opposition-rejected bills to a vote of confidence

29.05

Tsahkna: Estonia to resist Russia's pressure within OSCE

29.05

Analysis commissioned to change constituencies

29.05

Hiiumaa animal waste to be transported to mainland for disposal in future

29.05

Estonian diplomat sees no signs of a power shift in Belarus

29.05

Government allocates €10 million in Nursipalu compensation Updated

29.05

€40 million to be allocated for development of Tallinn's tram lines Updated

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.05

Fiona Hill: Ukraine in the new world disorder

27.05

Estonian government ends long-standing agreement with Lutheran Church

29.05

Belarus and Russia oppose Estonia's OSCE chairmanship

29.05

€40 million to be allocated for development of Tallinn's tram lines Updated

25.05

First Estonian restaurant to receive two Michelin stars announced

28.05

Markets short on Estonian produce due to cold weather

28.05

Ida-Viru County tourism firms fear permanent damage from tax hikes

29.05

Helenius disappointed in Eesti 200 coalition negotiators

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: