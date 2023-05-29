Supreme Court wants government to respond to opposition's appeal

The Constitutional Review Chamber of the Supreme Court determined on Monday, in response to a complaint filed by the opposition, that the positions of the government, the Riigikogu and the Chancellor of Justice will be sought, with a deadline set by next Monday.

After considering all the arguments, the Supreme Court will rehear the case and then determine the date of judgment publication.

As of Monday, the Supreme Court had not yet taken a ruling on whether or not the text of the appeal should be made public.

Last Thursday evening, a complaint signed by 38 Riigikogu members from the Isamaa, Center and EKRE parliamentary parties was filed with the Supreme Court.

The complainants seek the annulment of May 15 and 16 decisions of the Riigikogu, which banned the submission of procedural queries regarding the adoption of the agenda and the referral of proposed motions. They argue that these decisions were unlawful.

Monday evening, the Constitutional Review Chamber of the Supreme Court convened an organizational meeting at which the new timeline for the resolution of the appeal is established.

The opposition's appeal has been signed by Martin Helme, Mart Helme, Helle-Moonika Helme, Arvo Aller, Ants Frosch, Rene Kokk, Anti Poolamets, Evelin Poolamets, Henn Põlluaas, Varro Vooglaid, Rain Epler, Kalle Grünthal, Kert Kingo, Siim Pohlak, Jaak Valge, Jaak Aab, Vadim Belobrovtsev, Enn Eesmaa, Andre Hanimägi, Alexei Yevgrafov, Jaanus Karilaid, Ester Karuse, Tanel Kiik, Andrei Korobeinik, Anastassia Kovalenko-Kõlvart, Lauri Laats, Tõnis Mölder, Jüri Ratas, Kersti Sarapuu, Aleksandr Chaplygin, Aivar Kokk, Tõnis Lukas, Mart Maasik, Andres Metsoja, Urmas Reinsalu, Helir-Valdor Seeder, Priit Sibul and Riina Solman.

