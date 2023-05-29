EKRE plan to continue Riigikogu filibustering Monday

News
Riigikogu.
Riigikogu. Source: Erik Peinar/riigikogu
News

The opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) said that party chairman Martin Helme will on Monday present to the Riigikogu's social affairs and finance committees over 1,000 proposals to amend to stop the government from moving forward with slashing family benefits and hiking taxes.

"We will not allow the government to deepen the population crisis or impoverish our people. We will shift parliamentary obstruction into overdrive, try to hold up the government's bills during their second readings. Amendment proposals aimed at five different bills include both constructive and disruptive ideas," Helme admitted.

Riigikogu opposition parties first launched obstruction efforts in the second week of May, criticizing the coalition for hurrying bills through parliament, lumping different pieces of draft legislation together in so-called cluster bills and planning to tie them to a confidence vote in the government.

Opposition MPs started asking questions and proposing new bills during Riigikogu sittings, keeping the government from entering bills to change taxes and family benefits into Riigikogu proceedings. Coalition forces next voted to stop hearing interpellations and new bills after a week of such filibustering and moved on with their bills.

On Thursday, opposition EKRE, Isamaa and Center filed a complaint with Estonia's Supreme Court where they move for the abrogation of the Riigikogu's decisions keeping them from their obstruction efforts.

Tying bills to a vote of confidence in the government allows the coalition to bypass having to vote on hundreds of amendment proposals.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

