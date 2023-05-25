Coalition awaits Supreme Court's decision on opposition's appeal

On Thursday, opposition politicians promised to submit an appeal with the Supreme Court against the board of the Riigikogu, which had suspended procedural questions and interpellations. In this way the opposition attempted to obstruct the debate on legislation it opposes, and considers the board's actions to be unlawful. A large majority of opposition MPs supported the petition.

Martin Helme, leader of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE), said that the opposition will challenge in the Supreme Court the decisions of the parliament's board to end obstructionist activities, such as the submission of procedural questions and interpellations, "AK" reported.

"Quite unambiguously and clearly, the rules of procedure do not impose any restrictions on the referral of bills and questions. We are opposed to this limitation on questions and the referral of bills and inquiries. In our opinion, this is a blatant violation of the law," Helme said.

The coalition ended the filibuster in the Riigikogu on May 15. A few days later, the opposition parties announced that they would appeal to the Supreme Court.

Margus Tsahkna, a member of the board of Eesti 200 and minister of foreign affairs, said that according to the Constitution, the task of the Riigikogu is processing bills and holding debates, but the opposition did not allow this. "I am not a member of the Riigikogu, I am a member of the government, but I very much welcome the fact that the Supreme Court is stating its position," Tsahkna said.

Prime Minister and Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas said that the opposition will be still able to submit questions and bills; they have put forward more of them than in the previous four years in total, she said.

"We have followed the rules to the letter. They have had a week on each day to introduce these bills, and they can still do so before the session begins. I struggle to understand their concern. It is very good that they are going to the Supreme Court; then the issue will be clarified," Kallas said.

The Supreme Court said the appeal had not yet reached them by the end of the business day, or 17:00, but that they have until midnight to file it.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!