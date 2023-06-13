President reminds newly-appointed judges of their onerous duties

President Karis has appointed eight new judges to Estonia's courts, calling on them to take their roles seriously in promoting the rule of law nationwide.

One new circuit court judge, one new administrative court judge plus six new county court judges were sworn in on Monday.

Congratulating the new justices on their appointment, President Karis noted that the judges' actions engender what the terns "rule of law" and "fair and honest trial" mean to the people of Estonia. "Your decisions will be those on which the entire legal and judicial system of Estonia will be evaluated," the head of state said.

Supreme Court Chair Villu Kõve presented the eight new judges, who took their oath in front of the president.

While the new judges are all experienced lawyers, the head of state recognized that their new roles bring even more responsibility, and with it, stress, given what can hinge on decisions.

"However, I am certain that you all have the mental strength to always be balanced, impartial and fair in your work," he went on.

The appointees are: Mario Truu (Tartu Circuit Court, criminal division), Ene Andresen (Tallinn Administrative Court), Maris Juha, Helina Mark and Antero Maksing (Harju County Court, civil cases), Heleen Jääger (Viru County Court, civil cases), Brigitta Mõttus (Pärnu County Court, criminal cases), Addis Tammiku (Pärnu County Court (civil cases)).

As a university former rector, President Karis said he was pleased that several of the new judges have successfully taught law students at the university and been involved in important research and knowledge-sharing, a trend he said he hoped would continue now they are in office.

President Karis wished the new judges strength, courage and consideration in making their correct and fair decisions.

Estonia's court system is organized in three tiers, with the county and administrative courts at tier one, followed by the two circuit courts, and finally the Supreme Court.

