Natural gas prices starting to creep up again

News
Balticconnector pipeline in Paldiski.
Balticconnector pipeline in Paldiski. Source: Eesti Gaas
News

Natural gas prices have started rising again this month, following the lowest level for several years being posted at the start of June. There are several demand and supply-related factors at play.

Whereas at the start of June, natural gas futures on the Netherlands-based Title Transfer Facility (TTF) market had dipped below €25 per MWh, as of Thursday the level had risen again, to above €40.

Board member at natural gas market leader Eesti Gaas Raul Kotov told ERR the current rise is primarily the result of prolonged maintenance work at a Norwegian gas production plant. "Since this has come as a surprise to market participants, the price of gas has moved upwards," adding that the issues in Norway are likely to be temporary in nature," Kotov said.

Kotov added that the arrival of hot weather and low wind have respectively increased demand, primarily in relation to cooling systems, and reduced supply from renewable sources, and these factors have exerted an upward effect on price-per-MWh.

This effect may continue into July and August, he added.

A planned closure of a Dutch gas extraction field and competition from suppliers in Asia have also had an influence on natural gas price.

Additionally, the risk that European price levels would not be sufficient to attract Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supplies, a vital source of natural gas if aiming to decouple wholly from purchasing Russian-supplied gas, has helped to push prices up.

At 2 p.m. Thursday the TTF price for the next month peaked at over €49 , then fell back to close to €41. August futures were traded at €46 per MWh, while for October the price was over €50 per MWh.

At the start of the week, multinational oil and gas giant Shell announced that maintenance work at the Norwegian Nyhmana gas processing plant would be extended in duration, while in the Netherlands, authorities want to close down permanently the onshore Groningen gas field, the largest in Europe, later this year.

2021-2022, natural gas prices soared, topping out at €340 per MWh in August last year, but it started to fall thereafter. At the start of 2023, the price stood at €100 per MWh, dropping as low as €25 per MWh at the start of this month – a level not seen for several years.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

09:40

Expert: Ukraine itself has not yet set concrete counter-offensive date

09:04

Estonia donates €100,000 to alleviate humanitarian situation in Syria

08:47

Emergency center inundated with accidental false alarm calls

08:17

Natural gas prices starting to creep up again

08:11

Tank battalion and surveillance left out of Estonia's national defense plan

07:41

Estonian defense ministry decorates outgoing French military commander

07:34

Four-party coalition deal struck in Finland

07:20

No sustainable solution in sight for Viimsi water shortage

06:56

Gyroplane accident claims pilot's life in Harju County

15.06

Kallas: Environmentally unfriendly companies will become uncompetitive

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

15.06

Russia releases Estonian PPA logistics workers detained on Tuesday Updated

15.06

Ryanair will continue service from Tallinn in winter season

13.06

Russia detains two Estonian PPA workers after accidental border crossing

14.06

Estonia has the biggest budget in the Baltics

15.06

Stora Enso closes Näpi Sawmill, 100 people to lose jobs

15.06

Optimistic outlook for Tallinn Central Market reconstruction schedule

15.06

ERM cancels Israeli artists' exhibition over 'Russian' concerns

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: