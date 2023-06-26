Experts: Energy market still volatile

News
Lights.
Lights. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

According to European experts and politicians, Europe's energy crisis is not over but the upcoming winter will not be as difficult as the last one. Nonetheless, despite the current low gas costs, future electricity rates could fluctuate dramatically.

In the previous month, the market price of natural gas in Europe dropped to a post-war low of €23 per megawatt-hour, before nearly doubling in a week to €41.

According to experts, this is a sign of a robust energy market but nevertheless this could change quickly.

"The overall situation on the European energy market remains tense. As a result, we anticipate continued price volatility on the gas market, as has been the case over the past few weeks," Simone Tagliapietra, an energy analyst at the think tank Bruegel, told ERR.

Minister of Climate Kristen Michal (Reform) said that other forms of energy will enter the market during the winter, when solar and wind energy are less abundant. "Perhaps occasionally use more expensive fossil fuels. Nevertheless, I believe that countries and energy markets are better prepared for what this winter brings," he said.

"Of course, this does not rule out Russian malign behavior in the field, but I am optimistic that we will be able to cope," the climate minister said.

Europe's energy consumption has been drastically reduced over the past year, and this has been one of the main success drivers. Clearly, the moderate winter also played a role.

According to the European Commission, there are still challenges. "We are still in a situation where some countries receive gas from Russia and as soon as Asian demand returns to pre-pandemic levels, price competition on the large Asian market will become quite intense again," European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said.

This was reflected in the volatility of gas prices in June, which was driven by the Chinese stimulus package as well as problems in Norwegian gas supply. However, during the winter, Europe has already accumulated gas reserves.

Our gas storage facilities are currently 70 percent full on average across Europe. This year, they will be much easier to fill than they were last year, Tagliapietra said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:12

Health board to summarize pandemic lessons learned

15:28

Memorial alley celebrating history of Song Festivals opened in Tallinn

14:42

XIII Youth Song and Dance Week starts today

14:00

Estonian government meets on Monday to discuss developments in Russia

13:25

Head resigns after vocational school fails to follow Estonian teaching laws

12:43

Meelis Oidsalu: Why did Prigozhin quit?

12:25

Estonian finance minister to open up car tax debate in mid-July

11:51

Thin-film and tandem solar panels shaping future of solar energy

11:10

Debt collectors to fall under FSA supervision

10:30

Estonian archers win gold at European Games in Krakow

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

25.06

Kunnas: Prigozhin destroys official narrative of Ukraine war in Russia

25.06

Three people killed in traffic during Midsummer holidays

10:26

Estonia's startup boom drawing to a close, companies dialing back

08:01

Remains of one of Estonia's largest 13th-century structures unearthed

07:33

Border guards detain 11 Afghan citizens crossing border in Setomaa

23.06

Estonia celebrates Midsummer holidays

24.06

Interior minister: Closing the border to be decided with neighbors

24.06

Buyers' interest in real estate remains low

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: