Statistics: Producer price index up 0.8 percent on year to May 2023

News
Worker in the wood industry.
Worker in the wood industry. Source: Raul Mee/ Estonian Forest and Wood Industries Association
News

According to data provided by Statistics Estonia, the producer price index (PPI) of industrial output rose by 0.8 percent on year to May 2023.

Despite the increase on year, the PPI, which expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export, decreased by 0.3 percent between April and May 2023.

Eveli Šokman, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that compared with April, the producer price index was primarily affected by falling prices in electricity and heat energy production as well as in the manufacturing of fuel oils and paper. "The index was also influenced by price increases in the manufacturing of wood and wood products along with electronic products," said Šokman.

Compared with May 2022, the PPI was most affected by rising prices in the manufacturing of food products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery and equipment. Falling prices in the production of electricity and heat energy as well as in fuel oils and wood manufacturing had the opposite effect on the index. The increase in producer prices was 2.6 percent for manufacturing as a whole and 9.6 percent in the manufacturing of food products.

Producer Price Index of industrial output. Source: Statistics Estonia

The export price index fell by 0.5 percent between April and May. Prices decreased most in mining and quarrying, as well as for petroleum products, chemicals, and paper products. The largest increases were in the prices of wood products, leather products and footwear, and electronic products. When compared with the figures from May 2022, the export price index was up 1.6 percent.

May's import price index was down 0.3 percent from April. Prices fell most in mining and quarrying, as well as for petroleum products, and agricultural products. The biggest increase was registered in the prices of industrial machinery and equipment along with motor vehicles. The import price index was down 0.4 percent on year from May 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:27

Agenda for extraordinary plenary session of Riigikogu

13:20

Bank of Estonia forecasts slight recession and rising unemployment in 2023

12:40

Hobujaama junction in Tallinn closed to traffic after song festival

12:39

Historic decision: Estonia legalizes same-sex marriage Updated

11:40

Negotiations begin on teacher salary increases

10:58

From Linnahall to Viru, new major urban space plan for Tallinn in the works

10:30

Statistics: Producer price index up 0.8 percent on year to May 2023

09:39

Anett Kontaveit announces retirement from tennis at 27

09:16

Rhinoceros Kigoma dies in terrible accident at Tallinn Zoo

08:29

Riigikogu approves law increasing VAT rate

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

17.06

Ukraine war shines light on peculiarities of Russian elite forces

17.06

Intelligence chief: We won't see Ukraine counter-offensive in the next week

12:39

Historic decision: Estonia legalizes same-sex marriage Updated

19.06

Estonia buys anti-aircraft missiles in rare 5-country joint procurement

19.06

Reinsalu submits petition to remove PM Kaja Kallas

09:39

Anett Kontaveit announces retirement from tennis at 27

18.06

Gallery: Finnish Eurovision entry Käärijä in Tallinn performance

15.06

Estonia one of strictest Schengen states on visa issuing

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: