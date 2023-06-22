Customers not affected by high meat prices ahead of Midsummer

Sales of meat increase every year around Midsummer and this year's higher prices have not put customers off.

Despite meat prices rising by 15-20 percent, shashlik and grilled sausages will not be missing from Estonia's midsummer tables this weekend, Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

Meat is mandatory, regardless of the price, according to customers AK interviewed.

"I'll look a little [at the price]. It's not very important at the moment. It's more important that it's tasty. You don't buy meat every day," said Maie.

"There should still be meat [on the Midsummer's table]. Most likely chicken. Not in terms of price, but in terms of taste, it is milder," said Valdek.

"I would like something very healthy. E-free and that it would be something interesting as well," said Maire, adding she does not think prices are important.

Prices of meat have been affected by reduced production on the world market and higher animal feed prices due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"As a result, price increases have also reached the final products. It is between about 15 and 20 percent, depending on the product," said Rainer Rohtla, head of Coop Eesti.

Kaimo Niitaru, Prisma's assortment and procurement director, said: "The price level is 17 percent higher. Consumers have changed their behavior accordingly, and smaller quantities are bought. But we are just behind last year's figures in terms of volume."

Some manufacturers are offering lower prices due to cuts, the phenomenon is also known as "shrinkflation".

"The product is a little cheaper due to the fact that the weight of the products in the packaging has been reduced. Through this, consumer purchasing power has been maintained. People eat a little less, but the quality of the food is not compromised," said Rohtla.

While prices have stopped rising, retailers say it is too early to discuss lowering costs. Instead, stabilization is expected.

Shoppers are also buying many other products for Midsummer.

"What we are seeing is that fish sales are up, people are buying more fish. At the moment people are buying a bit less cheese. But other categories are up, like vegan products or ice cream," said Raimond Makara, Maxima's head of fresh food.

