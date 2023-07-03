June in stores: Meat and dairy prices up the most

Food price advance remains considerable on year in June, while prices remained the same or only grew a little from May. Price advance was fastest for meat and dairy, the price of carrots exploded.

The price of sugar grew from €0.76 per kilogram last year to €1.48 in June. But the price has remained high for months and was just three cents more expensive compared to last month, price information from the Estonian Institute of Economic Research reveals.

Wheat flower has become around 25 percent more expensive since last year, while the price has come down a few cents since May. Black and white bread are 30 and 43 percent more expensive compared to a year ago, which comes to 17 percent for oat flakes.

Mixed pork and beef minced meat is 34 percent more expensive on year, while beef prices are up 20 percent. Weenies and baloney prices have grown by 18 and 15 percent respectively, with local and imported broiler 15 and 16 percent more expensive.

Chilled salmon prices are up 24 percent on year but down 1 percent since May, with Baltic herring prices up around 20-25 percent compared to last June.

Dairy products became more expensive across all product groups. The price per kilogram of sour cream is up 37 percent on year, that of 2.5-percent milk 34 percent and kefir 23 percent. Cottage cheese is 15 percent and butter 11 percent more costly on year.

The annual price advance for local cheese comes to 15 percent in June.

Imported eggs are 16 percent more expensive than last year, while local eggs have become 5.7 percent more expensive.

Across all product groups, unpackaged carrots saw the fastest price advance at 167 percent, going from €0.49 per kilogram last June to €1.31 this year.

The price of onion jumped from €0.65 to €1.66 in the past year, while the price of potatoes has remained roughly the same.

Cabbage is 56 percent more expensive in June 2023 on year, which grows to 77 percent for imported tomatoes. But the price of local tomatoes is down 26 percent since last month.

