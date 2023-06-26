Border guards detain 11 Afghan citizens crossing border in Setomaa

In the early hours of Sunday morning, 11 citizens of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan unlawfully crossed the land border in Setomaa rural municipality, Võru county, according to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Sunday morning at five o'clock, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officers detained eight adults, six men and two women, and three children illegally crossing border in Setomaa.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said that an ambulance administered first aid to the individuals who are now under investigation.

Ottomar Virk, head of the South Prefecture's Operational Information Service, said that border guards detected people crossing the checkpoint and detained them there.

"During the additional checks, no illegal border crossers or traces of a border crossing were discovered," Virk said, adding that the community is also an extra set of eyes and ears for the police, which is why he encourages all residents who notice people of foreign origin moving around the border areas to inform the authorities immediately.

All the details are being clarified, including how the Afghans arrived at the border, why they entered Estonia and their ultimate destination.

--

