Border guards detain 11 Afghan citizens crossing border in Setomaa

News
A border marker in Southeastern Estonia.
A border marker in Southeastern Estonia. Source: (Tauno Tõhk/Chancellery of the Riigikogu)
News

In the early hours of Sunday morning, 11 citizens of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan unlawfully crossed the land border in Setomaa rural municipality, Võru county, according to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA).

Sunday morning at five o'clock, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) officers detained eight adults, six men and two women, and three children illegally crossing border in Setomaa.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) said that an ambulance administered first aid to the individuals who are now under investigation.

Ottomar Virk, head of the South Prefecture's Operational Information Service, said that border guards detected people crossing the checkpoint and detained them there.

"During the additional checks, no illegal border crossers or traces of a border crossing were discovered," Virk said, adding that the community is also an extra set of eyes and ears for the police, which is why he encourages all residents who notice people of foreign origin moving around the border areas to inform the authorities immediately.

All the details are being clarified, including how the Afghans arrived at the border, why they entered Estonia and their ultimate destination.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

16:12

Health board to summarize pandemic lessons learned

15:28

Memorial alley celebrating history of Song Festivals opened in Tallinn

14:42

XIII Youth Song and Dance Week starts today

14:00

Estonian government meets on Monday to discuss developments in Russia

13:25

Head resigns after vocational school fails to follow Estonian teaching laws

12:43

Meelis Oidsalu: Why did Prigozhin quit?

12:25

Estonian finance minister to open up car tax debate in mid-July

11:51

Thin-film and tandem solar panels shaping future of solar energy

11:10

Debt collectors to fall under FSA supervision

10:30

Estonian archers win gold at European Games in Krakow

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

25.06

Kunnas: Prigozhin destroys official narrative of Ukraine war in Russia

25.06

Three people killed in traffic during Midsummer holidays

10:26

Estonia's startup boom drawing to a close, companies dialing back

08:01

Remains of one of Estonia's largest 13th-century structures unearthed

07:33

Border guards detain 11 Afghan citizens crossing border in Setomaa

23.06

Estonia celebrates Midsummer holidays

24.06

Interior minister: Closing the border to be decided with neighbors

24.06

Buyers' interest in real estate remains low

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: