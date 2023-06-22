At Koidula, Luhamaa border crossings with Russia waiting time several days

Koidula border crossing point.
Koidula border crossing point. Source: Mirjam Mõttus/ERR
People must wait for several days at the Koidula and Luhamaa border crossings as a result of changes to border control on the Russian side.

Cars at the Koidula border crossing have waited for 12, 16 or even 24 hours.

By Wednesday afternoon, Mait was among those who had waited at the border transfer point for nearly 24 hours. "I came here yesterday (Tuesday - ed.) at the same time. If I could pass by tomorrow morning, that would be good," he said.

Some travelers knew it was going to take a while and took food and drink with them. "Of course, we didn't count on one day. We took something to eat and drink. I don't know if it will be enough," Tatyana said.

Peter Maran, head of the south-eastern border crossing, said Russia changed its control procedures in May, making border checks with Russia significantly more time-consuming, particularly for ordinary citizens traveling by car.

He said between 15 and 40 cars cross the border daily, while historically it was about 25 cars per hours.

"According to the information we have, the checks of Ukrainian and Moldovan citizens in Russia last longer than those of other citizens, simply because they are subject to more thorough checks and interviews," Maran said.

The situation at the Luhamaa border crossing is even more critical.

"As far as I am aware, the current waiting time in Luhamaa is about three days, while in Koidula it is a little shorter. The neighbor's (Russia's - ed.) actions are unpredictable," Maran said.

"Many of those who cross the border do so with their children; we have a significant number of elderly and sick people. In the past few weeks, we have repeatedly dispatched an ambulance to the Luhamaal border post for feeling sick persons. Everyone has a valid reason to cross the border quicker, so we cannot allow people to cut in front of the line," he said.

According to Maran, people are still remarkably calm and patient.

Location of the Koidula and Luhamaa border checkpoints, in southeastern Estonia. Source: Google Maps

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

14:54

Jüri Ratas: Supreme Court ruling provides legal clarity

14:42

Decrepit cars fetch a higher price as scrap metal

13:45

Kaia Kanepi through to round two of ITF tournament in Sweden

13:16

National Library launches competition for post of director

12:58

Põlluaas: Supreme Court ruling was biased

12:38

Rõuge Municipality wants to alter the Munamägi special management zone

12:00

Kivimägi: Court ruling for opposition would have meant anarchy in Riigikogu

11:40

Isamaa head: Supreme Court allows majority to steamroll rules and procedure

11:25

10:50

Statistics: Dwelling Price Index up 9.2 percent on year to Q1 2023

