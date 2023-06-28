Poll: Popularity of parliamentary party Eesti 200 continues to decline

Eesti 200 leader Lauri Hussar.
Eesti 200 leader Lauri Hussar. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
According to a June survey conducted by Turu-uuringute AS, support for Eesti 200 has continued to decrease.

According to the June party support survey, the Reform Party remains the most popular party in Estonia, with 26 percent of support. EKRE is the second most popular party, with 20 percent of the vote, trailing the Centre Party's 17 percent.

While support for other political parties has been stable since May, support for Eesti 200 has declined, falling from 17 percent of eligible voters in April to 14 percent in May, and to 10 percent in June.

Eesti 200 has matched SDE in terms of popularity; in June, the SDE received 10 percent of the vote. Isamaa's 9 percent popularity has not decreased considerably. The remaining parties' support remained below the election threshold.

As a result of a decline in support for Eesti 200, 46 percent. of Estonian voters supported coalition parties in June and 46 percent supported opposition parties. Coalition parties gained more support than opposition parties in May, 48 percent and 44 percent, respectively. Support for non-parliamentary parties stays stable at 7 percent.

The latest survey was conducted between June 7 and June 13. 871 Estonians aged 18 and older were questioned. 50 percent of the questionnaires were collected via phone and fifty percent via an online survey.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

