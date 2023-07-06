Viljandi City Government appeals to ministry over heritage protection order

News
Viljandi's Old Town.
Viljandi's Old Town. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Leaders of Viljandi City Government have called involvement by the state Heritage Protection Board (Muinsuskaitseamet) excessive interference, and have appealed to the Ministry of Culture to not approve a new heritage protection order in the South Estonian town, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Wednesday.

The Heritage Protection Board refutes this criticism, claiming that Viljandi city government's proposals were taken into consideration to the fullest extent permitted by the Heritage Protection Act.

Kalvi Märtin (Reform), deputy mayor of Viljandi, told AK that: "A substantial beach area is adjacent to Viljandi järv. Should this protection order be established, we would no longer be able to discuss a potential a rowing channel or adventure park there, both of which have been talked about by Viljandi City Government." 

"This is because the protection order states that you could put benches there and perhaps some small footpaths, but that would be all. In the same way, is it really up to the state to annonce what kind of trees must be grown in Viljandi, and where, or whether cars could be parked in the old town – or what type of vehicle traffic there must be," Märtin went on.

Kaire Tooming, the board's head of protection of heritage constructions, however, told AK that: "A noticeable reduction in the number of valuable green areas identified by analysis was also proposed by the Viljandi city government. So they have gone all in."

The board says that the heritage site was divided into three zones, each with different requirements, while the board has the obligation to have its say on matters such as tree-felling, planting and other planning aspects.

Parking under the city's plans in particular would run against heritage protection requirements, Tooming added.

The board had said that the current, valid heritage protection statute in Viljandi was inadequate, adding that the new version eases restrictions placed on property owners, and also brings it into line with the updated Heritage Protection Act.

The city government nonetheless says it will not back down from its demands.

"We expect that this protection order will be sent back to the Heritage Protection Board, by the Ministry of Culture, and that the Heritage Protection Board will in essence cooperate with the city of Viljandi, and listen to the wishes of the people of Viljandi, the city council, and the city government," Kalvi Märtin told AK.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:46

Profits account for 40 percent of recent price hike

10:15

Gallery: RKAS to auction off former Tallinn court building

09:47

ERR in Donetsk: Entrenched positions reason for lack of offensive progress

09:46

Estonian swimmer Jefimova takes 50m gold at junior Euros in Belgrade

09:33

SALK made losses in 2022, considering expansion elsewhere in Europe

09:12

Mushroom season in Estonia may be delayed due to drought Updated

09:12

SAPTK donations fall by nearly a quarter on year to 2022

08:43

Estonia joins OECD Development Assistance Committee

08:27

Over 400,000 people watched ERR's song and dance festival coverage

08:01

Viljandi City Government appeals to ministry over heritage protection order

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.07

New residential area with 1,000 apartments planned for Tallinn's outskirts

05.07

Almost one-third of luxury cars registered as company vehicles

05.07

Tallinn's major infrastructure projects awaiting injection of state funds

05.07

Ericsson to build €155 m production and technology facility in Tallinn

04.07

Five-story hotel planned for Tallinn's Kalasadama tänav

04.07

Kallas: People have realized Estonia exists — that's a good thing

04.07

Number of prisoners in Estonian jails falls below 2,000 for first time

05.07

Two Song and Dance Festivals could be held simultaneously in 2028

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: