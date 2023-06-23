Estonian War of Independence memorial officially unveiled in Viljandi

A monument marking the Estonian War of Independence was unveiled in Viljandi on Victory Day 2023.
A newly-restored monument, dedicated to those who fought in the Estonian War of Independence, was officially unveiled on Friday, Victory Day, in Viljandi.

The official opening ceremony was attended by President Alar Karis, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform), Chief of the Defense Forces General Martin Herem, Defense League Commander Brigadier General Riho Uhtegi, Viljandi Council Chairman Helmen Kütt and Viljandi Mayor Madis Timpson. 

Wreaths were placed at the foot of the column during the event.

The War of Independence started in November 1918 when Soviet Russia invaded the Republic of Estonia and ended on February 2, 1920 with the signing of the Tartu Peace Treaty.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

