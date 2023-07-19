Car sellers' association prefers CO2 emissions based car tax

Cars in traffic.
Cars in traffic. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The car dealers association believes an emission-based car tax would be the easier of the two proposed by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday.

The first of these is more broadly based on a vehicle's environmental impact through the course of its life-cycle production, use and disposal, and the second more narrowly, focuses only on CO2 emissions while the vehicle is in use.

Meelis Telliskivi, head of the Association of Car Dealers and Service Providers (Automüüjate ja teenindajate liit), prefers the second opposition.

"It seems that it would be simpler and clearer. This first option has too many components, the second option based on CO2 is simpler. There is always the danger that if there are too many components, at some point, you get too bogged down in mathematics. But looking at the totals, they are relatively equal overall," Telliskivi told Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamara".

Priit Tammerai, head of the Association of Car Owners (Eesti Autoomanike Liit), does not want to compare the two options.

"I, and the whole of our association, would like to see a third option — one where there is no tax at all," he said.

The ministry plans to send the vehicle tax bill to the Riigikogu in September and it will be introduced in July 2024.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaanle kaamera

